FLORENCE — Mr. Jacob Thompson, 60, passed Saturday, November 21, 2020. A graveside service for Mr. Thompson will be at 2 p.m., November 28, 2020, at Peters Cemetery.The public viewing will be Friday, from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

