ROGERSVILLE — Jacob Tory Springer, 43, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, May 25. 2021. Tory was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School and earned a degree from Northwest Shoals in drafting. He was also a member of Hurricane Presbyterian Church.
Visitation for Tory will be held today, May 28th at Rogersville Funeral Home from 1-2 p.m. with funeral service following in the chapel. Jimmy Cox will be officiating. Paul Belew, Jacob Tate, Jason McKelvey, Todd Springer, Josh Hammond and Kyle Word will serve as pallbearers.
Tory was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy L. Springer, Chester Olin Hines and Mary Hazel Hines. He is survived by his children, Whitley Ann, Jacob Tyler, Addilee Grace, Bentley Luke; parents, Randy L. and Shelia A. Springer; siblings, Justin Adam Springer, Sheena (Rick) Crossnine; grandmother, Mary Lou Springer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and a niece.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Tory’s family.
