TOWN CREEK Red Bank community — Jacolby D. Porter, 28, died April 1, 2021. Fuenral will be Tuesday at noon at Red Bank M.B. Church in Town Creek with burial in Red Bank Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday from 10-7 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Please practice social distancing and masks must be worn at all times.

