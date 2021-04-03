TOWN CREEK Red Bank community — Jacolby D. Porter, 28, died April 1, 2021. Fuenral will be Tuesday at noon at Red Bank M.B. Church in Town Creek with burial in Red Bank Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday from 10-7 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Please practice social distancing and masks must be worn at all times.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
