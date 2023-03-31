F.3.31.23 Jacquelyn Taylor.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — Jacquelyn Marie Farris “Jacque” Taylor, 77, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. A graveside service will be Sunday, April 2, at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Phillip Goad will officiate.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you