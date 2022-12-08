LYNNVILLE, TENNESSEE — Jacqueline Butler, 74, a native of Lauderdale County, died December 6, 2022. A private graveside service will be held at Butler Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Police to reveal identity of Philly's slain 'Boy in the Box'
- Zelenskyy quip, Trump conspiracy top 2022 notable quote list
- Murderous 1600s pirate hid out in US colonies with impunity
- Lotteries for Dec. 8
- Pennsylvania panel to vote on proposal defining sex, race
- Oregon high court declines to overturn decision on gun law
- 'Tis the season for gingerbread cookies
- UNA hires former Auburn, NFL linebacker
Most Read
Articles
- Florence retailer closing "in the coming months"
- Festival of Yule draws hundreds to downtown Tuscumbia
- Sheffield man drowns nears Port of Florence
- Statistics point to 5 dangerous intersections in Florence
- Former Florence fire chief says he left due to health issues
- Animal control hands out more than 20 citations in Leighton
- Attempted murder suspect represents himself in court
- Christmas parade season kicks off tonight in the Shoals
- UNA creates pinning ceremony for education graduates
- Oldest portion of Wilson Dam Road to be resurfaced
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Nancy Douglas Trowbridge
- Florence retailer closing "in the coming months"
- Lois Willis
- Festival of Yule draws hundreds to downtown Tuscumbia
- Sheffield man drowns nears Port of Florence
- Jessie Smith
- Florence mom and daughter compete on baking TV show
- Billy Ray Clemmons
- Mary C. Sledge
- Column | More support needed for athletics from UNA administration
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Column | More support needed for athletics from UNA administration (3)
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism (2)
- Offended by pastor's complaint (1)
- After signing with UNA, Wright could get a rare achievement (1)
- US future is greatly diminished (1)
- UNA should not replace Leo (1)
- Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up (1)
- Statistics point to 5 dangerous intersections in Florence (1)
- Boston Herald: Musk’s Trump move gives power to the people (1)
- Retail season should be a success (1)
- "Glitch" slows some voters from casting a ballot in Lauderdale Co. (1)
Commented