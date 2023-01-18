FLORENCE — Jacqueline Irving Hunt, age 89, of Florence, and a resident of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, went to be with her heavenly Father January 16, 2023. She was a native of Lauderdale County, a member of Cross Point Church of Christ, and an elementary school teacher. She taught in the Lauderdale County School system for 25 years with her last school being Wilson Elementary. After retirement, she worked at Forest Hills Library.

