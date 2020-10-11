FLORENCE — Jacqueline “Jackie” M. Breed died October 7, 2020. A memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.