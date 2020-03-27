FLORENCE
Jacqueline Kelly Zettle of Florence died March 26, 2020. She will be buried in Greenview Memorial Park with immediate family members attending the graveside service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Samuel Zettle, Sr. and daughter, Jacqueline Kelly Zettle. She is survived by her son, Robert Samuel Zettle Jr., wife, Serena and grandchildren, Clinton Zettle, Lauren Robinson and husband, Blair, Hannah Zettle and husband, Trevor, including five great-grandchildren, Abel, Titus, Palmer, Abi Ruth and Truitt, all of Dallas Texas.
Should you wish to donate a memorial please do so in care of The American Heart Association for Children.
