MUSCLE SHOALS — Jacqueline Lee Sherrill, 80, of Muscle Shoals, died peacefully on March 8, 2022. A private graveside service will be held at Colbert Memorial Gardens today, March 10. Brother Tom Whatley will officiate.
Born on October 1, 1941 in Florence, Jackie was a member of St. James Methodist Church. Known for her beauty, strength, and meticulous nature, she was a devoted daughter, wife and mother.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Dorris and Marie Linville; her husband of 50 years, S.F. “Bo” Sherrill; and her son, Barry Sherrill.
She is survived by her son, Stanley Sherrill (Susan); daughter, Cherion Sherrill Sibley (Barry); granddaughters, Rebecca Sherrill Luckett (Jordan) and Lani Sherrill; grandsons, Wes Sherrill (Harli), B.J. Sherrill, Cole Sibley, and Luke Sibley; great-granddaughters, Rowan Marie Luckett and Wrenly Grey Sherrill; sister, Pat Curtis; and brothers, Larry Linville and Mike Linville.
Pallbearers will be Barry Sibley, Wes Sherrill, B.J. Sherrill, Cole Sibley, Luke Sibley and Eddie Murphree.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the nurses and technicians in the Palliative Care Suite at Helen Keller Hospital for their compassionate and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Helen Keller Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 610, Sheffield, AL 35660.
Commented