LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jacqueline Marie Hood Carroll, 90, died July 12, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. at Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church. Memorial will follow at 4 p.m. She was a member of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church. Neal Funeral Home is assisting the family.

