TUSCUMBIA — Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Jackie Holt, 74, went to heaven on Monday, December 5, 2022, after both a sudden illness and a brave battle with dementia.
Her most treasured role in life was taking amazing care of her own babies, grandbabies, and great-grandbabies, and we could’ve not asked the Lord for a better person to fill that role.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Louise Cain, as well as a sister, Diana Millsap.
She is survived by the love of her life, Howard, whom she married on May 20, 1974, as well as children, Amy Donnelly (Marty), Kelly Holt, and Kasey Holt (Amber). She is also survived by grandchildren, Heather Nale (Kane), Daniel Wilson (Katie), Jenna Pearson, Logan Hines; Kendall Holt, and Karleigh Holt; as well as great-grandchildren, Briana Nale, Preston Nale, Millie Wilson. She’s also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews. She’s also survived by her fur babies, Lady and Hooch, as well as the many, many babies she lovingly cared for throughout the years.
The family would like to thank the incredible ICU nurses at Keller Hospital, Dr. Deal, the Church of the Highlands family, and for the multiple calls and prayers offered by so many friends. We’d also like to thank Dr. Lynn Ridgeway, Dr. Jerry Williams, and Dr. Ahmed for their excellent care throughout the years.
Pallbearers include Kane Nale, Preston Nale, Mike Holland, Chris Keblaitis, Genesis McWhorter, and Jason Aday.
Visitation is Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5-7 PM, with the services being Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2 PM with Pastor Caleb Chambers officiating.
