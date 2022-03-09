MUSCLE SHOALS — Jacqueline Sherrill, 80, died March 8, 2022. A private graveside service will be held at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Colbert Memorial Chapel directing. She was the mother of Barry Sherrill, Stanley Sherrill, and Cherion Sibley.

