FLORENCE — Jacquelive Lanier Stockard, age 88, of Florence, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 12:00 Noon-2:00 p.m. at Killen First Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the adjoining cemetery.
Jacquelive “Jackie” was a very loving and compassionate woman. Jackie’s family was her life and she was a caretaker for so many who passed on before her. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and being a grandmother. Jackie was a devout Christian and loved her church family at Killen Baptist where she was a member for many years. She worked in the fabric world for thirty years and was a great seamstress. Everyone who knew Jackie loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlee Lanier; son, Dale Lanier; daughter, Patti Sandusky; granddaughter, Jennifer Bray; parents, Jack and Eva Mahone; three siblings; and husband, Tommy Stockard.
Survivors include her children, Bobby Lanier (Bonnie) and Bonnie Mahathy (Larry); grandchildren, Jamie Brewer, Crystal Wallace (Shane), Robbie Lanier, Laurie Skipworth, Jessica Columbia (Eddie), Joey Sledge (Sarah), Jessie Johnson, and Brandi Johnson; 11 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the palliative care nurses for their loving care during the last days.
“Rest in peace sweet mother” We will never forget you.
