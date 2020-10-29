HALEYVILLE — Jacquelyn “Jackie” Thomas, 64, died October 24, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at noon at the funeral home with burial in Burningtree Memorial Gardens, Decatur.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.