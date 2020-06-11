RUSSELLVILLE — Jagger Mills, 17, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. A member of the Russellville High School Class of 2020, Jagger was involved in National Honor Society, FBLA, the Cross Country Team, High School Track and Field, Junior Leadership and was voted Who’s Who Senior Favorite by his classmates. He attended Russellville First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church.
The family has been overwhelmed by his many classmates, friends, and teachers who have been so faithful and supportive during the past year as Jagger waged a strong battle against illness, having spent most of the past two years in the hospital. The Jagger Mills Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to award a graduating senior a scholarship in memory of Jagger’s hard fought journey against Severe Aplastic Anemia.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Russellville. Graveside services will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Officiating will be John McCullar and serving as pallbearers will be Justin Britnell, Hunter James, Braden Williams, Mackenzie Elkins, Eric Bryant and Zach Pate.
Jagger is survived by his mother, Misty George (Bryne) and father, Stuart Mills (Gayla); sisters, Savannah James (Hunter), Morgan Pate (Zach) and Tiffany Garrison (Tim); brother, JT Watkins (Rachel Watkins); grandparents, Billy and Amantha Mills, Terry and Margaret Green, Johnny and Nancy Hamilton, JR and Mary Ann Reatherford, Clifford Ergle and Linda Bray; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death were grandparents, Rita Ergle and Michael Bray.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the A Team Ministries @https://ateamministries.org which provides assistance to families with loved ones fighting diseases.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
