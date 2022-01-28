ROGERSVILLE — Infant Jakyris L. Young-Brown, 5 weeks, died January 23, 2022. Graveside service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jones Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing. He was the son of Marcus Brown and Leandra Young.

