MUSCLE SHOALS — Jalisa Annette Ricks, 35, died September 2, 2023. Public viewing will be held today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton. Interment will follow in Washcilla Cemetery, Town Creek.

