TUSCUMBIA — Jamarcus Oneal Grant, 27, died October 30, 2020. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

