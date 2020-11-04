TUSCUMBIA — Jamarcus Oneal Grant, 27, died October 30, 2020. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- News organizations rebuke Trump on election results claim
- Debut of Chinese e-finance giant derailed by fear of risks
- Stock futures, oil prices bounce after Trump asserts he won
- Ethiopia nears war as PM orders military into defiant region
- Dubai's budget carrier to start regular flights to Tel Aviv
- Luxury vehicles, recovering auto markets boost BMW profits
- Pangolin patrol: Volunteer team rescues endangered animals
- Quake toll rises to 116 in Turkey; rescuers finish searches
Most Read
Articles
- Murder suspect claims stand your ground defense
- Changing a flat wasn't on her agenda
- Cabinet manufacturer to bring 131 jobs to Shoals
- Attorneys will submit briefs in 'stand your ground' case
- Officials ready for jury selection
- Parole denied for 2 local inmates
- UNA band gives surprise birthday show
- Tuscumbia to purchase Spring Valley Sewer System
- Christmas parades, alternatives planned in the Shoals
- Bank Independent named among the country's best banks to work for
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- ALEA: Company will compensate drivers for tire damages
- Max Barnett
- Murder suspect claims stand your ground defense
- Amanda Kelley
- Amanda Smallwood Kelley
- Changing a flat wasn't on her agenda
- Week 11: Alabama high school football statewide standings
- Cabinet manufacturer to bring 131 jobs to Shoals
- Georgia Thompson Cunningham
- Experts: Police brutality, racism pushing Black anxiety
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Middle class needs health care options (31)
- Is this what you want for the US? (16)
- Don't change history for some malcontents (7)
- It's a vote for lesser of evils (3)
- Name calling's an indicator of character (3)
- 2020 has shown us why America needs journalists (3)
- Time to relocate Confederate statue (2)
- The monument must be relocated (2)
- Garbage rate could rise $4 a month (2)
- Trump chose not to prevent COVID infections (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented