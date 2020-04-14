FLORENCE — James Alexander Clark age 21, of Florence, left our lives too early on Friday, April 10, 2020. What a handsome, smart and funny young man he was. His passing is a tragic loss to his family and this world. He was loved by family and friends in three states, and our hearts break in our sorrow. Yet, we know he’s enveloped in God’s love with no earthly barriers where there is no pain, no sadness, no deficits, and we can’t wait for the day we hug him again.
James attended Mars Hill Bible School and was a graduate of Greeneville High School and currently attended the University of North Alabama. He was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A private graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Beech Hill Cemetery in Ripley, Mississippi with Brother Frank Mills officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Norma Wilson; and uncle, Dwight Ward.
Survivors are his mother, Shannon Clark; father, Patrick Clark and Stephanie Clark; paternal grandparents, Gerald and Paulette Clark; twin sister, Julie Clark; sister, Katie Clark; stepbrother, Bryce Gautney; stepsister, Brynna Gautney; uncle and aunt, W.L. and Lisa Neas; cousins, Pete and Beth Dziubla, Mollie Roberts, Rachel Mawyer, Charlotte Ward, Emily Ward Hayes, Rachel Ward, and many other beloved relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Point College Mission Group, 1350 Cox Creek Park Way, Florence, Alabama. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
