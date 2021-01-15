HILLSBORO — James A. Davis, 71, died January 12, 2021. Funeral will be 12 p.m. Monday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home with burial in Foster-Davis Cemetery. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1:30-6 at the funeral home. Please be advised seating will be limited during the funeral service in accordance with Covid-19 protocol.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.