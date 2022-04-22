MOULTON — James A. Murphree, 83, died April 20, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 am. until noon at Life Center Fellowship in Moulton. The memorial service will follow at noon on Saturday at the church with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family. James worked at Shelton Phillip 66 Station for 15 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.