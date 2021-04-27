ROGERSVILLE — James Aaron Johnson, 80, passed away April 24, 2021, surrounded by his family who loved him tremendously. Aaron was born in Lauderdale County on June 4, 1940, to Reeder and Mauvoline Johnson. Aaron graduated from Lauderdale County High School in 1958, after which he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served for four years. After his time in the Navy, he began working at Brown Engineering and then the U.S. Army Missile Command on Redstone Arsenal from which retired in 1997. After retirement from government service he cofounded PAJON Corporation which developed marketing/sales of information technology products until 2001.
Aaron enjoyed Alabama Football, golfing, fishing, gardening, reading, and spending time with his family. He was especially fond of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He was a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat Johnson; his daughters, Suzette (Keith) Haraway, Jamie (Barry) Berryhill, and his son, Scott (Nathan) Johnson. He was “Pops” to his grandchildren, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Haraway, Kristen (Zach) Roberson, Rachel (Lake) Rigsby, and Adam Berryhill; and his great-grandchildren, Archer Haraway, Reeder Roberson, and Hayes Rigsby. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Ann (Jerry) Kerr, Avon Hagood, Bet (Ray) Goodman, and Tony (Debbie) Johnson; special aunt, June Glaser; uncles, Dennie (Sammi) Johnson and Bobby Johnson; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father- and mother-in-law, Leroy and Irene Camp; brother- and sister-in-law, Bo and Barbara and Howard; brother-in-law, James Hagood.
Visitation is Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Civitan Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Keith Haraway, Barry Berryhill, Tyler Haraway, Zach Roberson, Adam Berryhill, and Lake Rigsby.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rogersville United Methodist Church or charity of your choice.
Commented