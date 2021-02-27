RUSSELLVILLE — James Allen Baker, 82, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Baker worked for over 50 years as a painter and was nicknamed by some of his clients as “The World’s Best Painter.” He was a diehard Alabama fan who loved to watch the game, Roll Tide!!!! He loved his wife, his children, and especially his grandchildren, who fondly called him Tall PaPa.
Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Loyd Griffus will officiate the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolfas and Grace (Mitchell) Baker; and brothers, Wilburn Baker and Billy Jack Baker.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Lorain Cansler Baker; children, Andrea Hutcheson (Chad), Melody Baker, Jamie Baker (Shea); grandchildren, Rachel Hutcheson, Seth Hutcheson, Brittany Baker, Katlin Baker, Kailey Baker, Kambry Baker; great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Josiah, Ryder, Zoey; sister, Nancy Hulsey (Jerry); brothers, Ken Baker (Carolyn), Clyde Baker (Faye); and many nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Jason Hulsey, Jeff Hulsey, Tim Graham, Allan Hallmark, Shane Harris, and Donny Cansler.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Keller Home Health and Alabama Hospice of the Shoals. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
