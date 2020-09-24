WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — James Allen Helton, 77, died September 22, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5:30-8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shields Cemetery. He was the husband of Nellie Ruth Wallace Helton.
Obituary Information
