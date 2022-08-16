HOHENWALD, TENNESSEE — James Alton Curtis, 84, died August 15, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in New Salem Cemetery. He was a retired truck driver.

