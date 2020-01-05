MUSCLE SHOALS — Mr. James Alton Rich, 89, of Muscle Shoals, AL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 4, 2020, leaving behind his loving wife, Dene of 69 years. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Thomas Thornton will be officiating.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Floyd and Vernon Rich; sister, Grace Poe; and nephew, Darwin Poe.
He is survived by his sisters, Janet Davis, nieces, Donna Poe and Kay Broach; and nephew, Keith Davis.
He was a Korean and Vietnam War Veteran. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church of Phil Campbell Alabama. He retired from Kilgore Hardware Building Supply after 36 years. Dene and James’s family would like to thank our dear friends for their love and support and especially Stella Blackburn, Nancy and Harold Willingham, Darlene Trotti, Anthony McGee and all the attending staff of North Alabama Hospice, Dr. Brian Cole and Dr. Lorean McCoy.
Colbert memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented