MUSCLE SHOALS

James Amos Averhart, 75, died December 13, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.