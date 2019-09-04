WAYNE COUNTY, TENN.
James Foster “Hoot” Chambers, 88 (deceased 8/21/19) and Iva Nell Gambrell Chambers, 88 (deceased 8/26/19). Both were from Wayne County, Tennessee and longtime residents of Knoxville, Tennessee. They passed away at home this week within days of each other.
Saturday, September 7th, 2019, both will be returned to their hometown of Collinwood, TN for a visitation to be held at Railroad Methodist Church from 2-3 p.m., followed by burial services at 3 p.m. for both at Railroad Cemetery, 125 Pleasant Springs Church Road, Iron City, TN 38463.
Afterwards family and friends are encouraged to join us for refreshments at Burns Chapel Baptist Church (basement) 2000 Chisholm Road, Iron City, TN 38463.
