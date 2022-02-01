ELGIN — James and Nina Gray passed away alongside each other. A graveside service will be Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Barkley-White Cemetery with Rogersville Funeral Home directing. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences.

