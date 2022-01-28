RUSSELLVILLE — James Andrew “Sonny” Riddle, 70, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. There will be a graveside service today, January 28, at Guy Cemetery beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Steve Amos officiating.
Sonny was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Era, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Littleville.
He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-four years, Sandy Davis Riddle; and parents, James and Evelyn Riddle.
Sonny is survived by his son, Sean Riddle (Donna); sisters, Jean Benton (Michael) and Gayle Pate (Phillip); grandchildren, Sean Jr., Ashlyn, and Liam Riddle; and special cousin, Patricia Riddle Quinn.
Pallbearers will be Sean Riddle, Randy Pennington, Stephen Minor, Nicholas Morris, Sean Riddle, Jr., and Liam Riddle.
