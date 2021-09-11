RUSSELLVILLE — James Arlon Watts, 65, died September 9, 2021. Graveside service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Cedar Creek Cemetery with Akins Funeral home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.