LEOMA, TENNESSEE — James Arnold Rohling, 80, died March 9, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force where he served his country honorable for 28 1/2 years.

