FLORENCE
Mr. James Oscar Barrett, 90, of Florence, passed away December 1, 2021, at his residence. He was a retired Accountant, a Korean War Veteran, a member of American Legion #0011, and a member of St. John Methodist Church. James (Paw) loved to garden and share his harvest. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. James loved to tell anyone who would listen about them and how “good” they were. We always told Dad that he would live forever…and he will in our hearts!
Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021, 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home followed by graveside service at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Brother Mike Samuels and Brother Greg Burnett will officiate.
Mr. Barrett was preceded in death by his parents, George and Susie Barrett; wife, of 55 years (not long enough!) Frances Barrett; and sister, Louise McCarley (Gus).
He is survived by son, Hal Barrett (Shelia), Northport, AL; and daughters, Alice Barrett, Florence, Beth Creasy (Tim), Florence; grandchildren, Heather Plowman (Shannon) Gordo, AL, Paul Barrett (Beth), Coaling, AL, Sam Withers (Matthew), Tuscumbia, AL, Joe Creasy (Katelan), Florence, AL; great grandchildren, Emma and Hunter Plowman, Spencer Barrett, and Weston and Conner Creasy.
Pallbearers are Paul Barrett, Hunter Plowman, Joe Creasy, Matthew Withers, Danny Griffin, and Jack Sullivan. Honorary Pallbearers are The Men of the Round Table at St. John Church (coffee drinkers)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented