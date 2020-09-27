LAWRENCEBURG, TENN — James Barton (Bart) Jones, 60, died September 22, 2020. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, in Shield Cemetery, Waynesboro, Shackelford Funeral Directors directing. He was the son of Sarah Alice Jones of Lawrenceburg and the late James Frank Jones.

