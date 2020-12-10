FLORENCE
James Bermon Malone, 74, of Florence passed away December 5, 2020. He was a member of Crosspoint Church of Christ, and a U.S. Army veteran.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors. Officiating will be Frank Mills.
Mr. Malone was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Faye Malone; and father, Bermon D. Malone. He is survived by his mother, Mollie Velma Malone; sons, J. Michael Malone and spouse, Jessica and Jonny E. Dotson; sister, Faye Carruthers; grandchildren, Jessica E. Malone, Hailey N. Malone, Ava Hester, Brennan Hester and J.R. Duke; great-grandchild, Damian Thamert.
Pallbearers will be Tobey Carruthers, Thomas Hodges, Bobby Wallace, Curtis Wallace, Ned Cox and Mike Montgomery.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented