FLORENCE

James Bermon Malone, 74, died December 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.