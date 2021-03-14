COLLINWOOD — James Henry Berry, 93, died March 12, 2021. Visitation will be held March 14, 2021, from noon until 3 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Iva Jean Berry.

