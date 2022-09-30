CULBERT, GEORGIA — James Blackburn “Jim” Culbert, age 79 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on September 27, 2022 at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, GA. Jim was born on January 30, 1943 in Washington, DC, son of the late Guy Albert Culbert, Sr. and Myra Pershing Blackburn. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Culbert.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He formerly attended Calhoun First Baptist Church. Jim is survived by one daughter, Caryn Knox and her husband Jason; one son, Christopher Culbert and his wife Courtney; two grandsons, Callan Culbert and Cason Culbert; three brothers, Guy “Corky” Culbert, Jr. and his wife Jeanne, Andrew Culbert and his wife Gina, and David Culbert and his wife Linda; one sister-in-law, Dondria Culbert; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 10 until 11 AM at Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 11 AM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Inurnment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations in memory of Jim to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You may leave the family online condolences at www. thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of James Blackburn “Jim” Culbert.
