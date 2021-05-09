FLORENCE — James Wallace Blevins, 42, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 1- 2 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m., with burial in the Greenview Memorial Park.
