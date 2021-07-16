FLORENCE — James Brown “Chubby” Stewart, Jr., 88, died July 14, 2021. Visitation will be today at Elkins Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Florence City Cemetery. You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com

