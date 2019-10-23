FLORENCE
James “Buck” Morris passed away on October 08, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born on April 11, 1929 in Limestone County, he was a graduate from West Limestone High School, Athens and later served our country in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. Buck was retired from the National Life and Accident Insurance Company.
A member of Highland Baptist Church and the Lions Club of Florence. He also served for several years on the Board of Florence Parks and Recreation and the Board of Florence Golf and Country Club.
Buck is preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Morris of 67 years; parents, Harry and Evie Morris; sister, Reba Fry; brother, Bobby Morris and nephew, Jimmy Fry.
He is survived by son, Jeff Morris (Linda); grandchildren, Hunter Morris (Macie) and Kaitlin Longino (Jon); great-grandchildren, Tripp and Charlotte Morris; many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbors and great friends.
There will be a celebration of Buck’s life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at Elkins Funeral Home.
Buck requested that any donations be made to the mission fund of Highland Baptist Church in Florence.
