MOULTON — James “Buddy” Brewer, 63, died July 12, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a private burial following the service.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.