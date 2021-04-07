STEVENSON — James Buddy Linville, age 97, born April 1, 1924 in Iron City, TN, passed away April 3, 2021. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of Advent Christian Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Jane Linville Davis of Florence, AL; sons, Bobby Rae (Susan) Linville of Little Rock, AR, Roger Dale Linville of Florence, AL; four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Willard Louise Linville; parents, Dicky and Maxie Linville.
Rudder Funeral Home, Stevenson, AL are in charge of arrangements.
