CENTER STAR — Mr. James Buford Spry Sr., 91 years old of Center Star, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2022. A native of Rogersville, Alabama, he was born to Samuel Lowe and Birdie (Thornton) Spry on February 28, 1930. A 1950 graduate of Lauderdale County High School, James was a standout athlete, playing football and basketball. James served in the United States Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. Initially, he belonged to the 25th Infantry Division as a combat medic and finally as an artilleryman in the 599th Field Artillery Battalion. James returned to Alabama and married his high school sweetheart, Robbie Thornton, in 1952, settling in the Center Star community.
After the military, James joined the family funeral home, insurance, and farming business started by his father in 1919. A jack-of-all-trades, James did it all, from building caskets to the maintenance of funeral homes. Most often, James could be found at one of the company farms he managed and operated in Lauderdale County and Giles County, Tennessee. A member of the Lauderdale County Cattleman’s Association, James was a leader in cattle production in Lauderdale County. The last surviving son of Sam Spry Sr., James was the former owner of Spry Funeral Home of Athens. His sons, Jimmy and Greg, continue the legacy as the third generation to own and operate the centennial business.
James was instrumental in the founding of Brooks High School during the late 1960s and served as a school trustee. An avid athletic supporter, James had an iconic presence at Brooks football and basketball games for many decades. His courtside enthusiasm developed a following that evolved into an infamous pep squad known as Hound’s Hoodlums, in honor of James’ nickname, Hound.
A member of Old Mt. Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rogersville since 1963, James held numerous leadership positions during his church life. He served on the Boards and Agencies of the McGrady and Hope Presbytery for over 50 years and served several terms as Moderator of Presbytery. He was Elder at Old Mt. Bethel for over 50 years and acted as Sunday School Superintendent for many years.
Devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, James was a man of character and treated everyone like he would want to be treated. His faith was unshakable, he loved his family immeasurably, and his community prospered by his contributions in labor, donations, and spirit. He was always smiling and made the time to talk to anyone. His kindness and caring spirit will live on through his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and beyond.
Mr. Spry is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Robbie Thornton Spry of Center Star; daughters, Patricia Spry Howard (Steve) of Center Star, Marla Jo Spry (James Wilson) of Northport, Alabama; sons, James “Jimmy” Spry Jr. (Cindy) of Athens, Gregory O. Spry (Sharon) of Athens; nine grandchildren, Rita Howard Behel (Kraig), Casey Howard (Rhonda), Wesley Howard (Katie), Ashley Spry Stogner (Charlie), Jaimi Spry Wilson (Hobie), Aubrey Spry, Macy Spry, Briar Wilson, and Stella Wilson; ten great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Betty Ann Parker of Rogersville, Lena Thornton and Joyce Thornton of Athens; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Lowe Spry Sr. and Birdie Thornton Spry; an infant child; four brothers, Julius H Spry, Samuel “Bill” Spry Jr., Royce A. Spry, Hoyt M. Spry; three sisters, Sleetie Spry Mitchell, Doris Spry Russell, and Mary Glen Spry Elliott.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home of Athens. The funeral service is Friday, February 4th at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Terry Herston officiating. Burial will follow in the Ingram/Thornton Cemetery in Thorntontown.Pallbearers are Casey Howard, Wes Howard, Patrick Parker, Drew Spry, Briar Wilson, and Tommy Word. Honorary pallbearers include Joey Baker, Doyce “Jiggum” Barnett, Sam Camp, Stevie Corum, Kenneth Croley, Horace “Junior” Jordan, Mike Parker, and Chris Tank.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: Brooks Athletic Booster Club, James Spry Memorial Fund, 248 County Road 393, Killen, AL 35645; Old Mt. Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O Box 929, Rogersville, AL 35652; St. Jude Gift Funds, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
The family thanks the caring staff of Pride Senior Care, LLC, Florence; Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs; and Amedysis Hospice of the Shoals.
