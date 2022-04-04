LEXINGTON, ALABAMA — James Byers, 69, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Monday, April 4th at 4 p.m. in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Byer’s family.
