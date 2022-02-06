WESTPOINT, TENNESSEE — James “Jay” Thomas Byrd, 86, died February 3, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, February 7, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial in Blair Cemetery. He was of the Baptist faith.

