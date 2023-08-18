FLORENCE — James Byrd, 63, died August 17, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Byrd Cemetery in Mobile. A visitation will be at Radney Funeral Home in Saraland, AL from 12:30 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. He is survived by his wife, Anna Byrd. Williams Funeral Home directing.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you