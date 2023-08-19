F.8.19.23 James Byrd.jpg
FLORENCE — James Byrd, age 63 of Florence, passed away Thursday August 17, 2023. The visitation was Friday, August 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence. A visitation will be at Radney Funeral Home in Saraland, AL on August 21,st from 12:30-1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m.at Byrd cemetery in Mobile, AL.

