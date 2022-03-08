FLORENCE — James C. “Buddy” Hill, 72, of Florence, passed away March 4, 2022, at his residence. He was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and a Baptist.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Hill; son, Jeffrey Chyne Jones (Paula); daughters, Jennifer Lynn Hooper (Adam) and Heather Jones; brothers, Danny Ray Hill (Diane) and Ricky Hill (Wanda); sisters, Brenda Miller (Burns), Marcia Thompson (Jerome) and Mary Hill Browning(Tony); grandchildren, Seth Jones, Patton Jones (Emma), Landon Jones, Jacob Jones, Abram Hooper, Abby Hooper, Kinley Farr, Sutton Farr.
Preceded in death by his parents, I.J. Hill and Mary Ruth Cabler Hill; and brother, Larry Wayne Hill.
Visitation with the family will be today, March 8, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Charles Simmons officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Blackburn, Clark Blackburn, Dale Gamble, Patton Jones, Landon Jones and Jacob Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Seth Jones and Abram Hooper.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
