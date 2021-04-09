SOUTH CAROLINA — James C. Cansler, age 72, passed away Sunday, April 04, 2021 in South Carolina. He was a native of Franklin County, Alabama.
James proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He was retired from Chrysler. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church and was also a member of the Franklin County Christian Builders. He made several trips to rebuild after disasters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.A. and Ruby Enlow Cansler; brothers, Andy Cansler, Ronny Cansler; his twin, Jimmy Lee who died at birth; infant brother, John C. who also died at birth; sisters, Brenda Jacobs and Betty Hallmark.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Patricia Cox Cansler; son, Jason Cansler; granddaughter, Loralei Cansler; brother, Donny Cansler (Brenda); sister, Lorain Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Jimmy Murphy, Alan Hallmark, Ricky McAnally, Tuck Martin, Tommy Bragwell, and Chad Hutcheson.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville, AL. A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Belgreen Cemetery. Officiating will be Brother Loyd Griffus.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented